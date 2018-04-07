Fusion Telecommunications International (NASDAQ:FSNN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Fusion Telecommunications International (NASDAQ:FSNN) released its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $40.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.28 million. Fusion Telecommunications International had a negative net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 547.77%.

NASDAQ FSNN opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -71.35. Fusion Telecommunications International has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.62, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, Director Marvin S. Rosen acquired 7,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $25,001.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,633,452 shares in the company, valued at $5,227,046.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSNN. Sii Investments Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International during the third quarter worth $112,000. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International during the third quarter worth $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International during the third quarter worth $162,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International during the third quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. 21.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSNN. Zacks Investment Research raised Fusion Telecommunications International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fusion Telecommunications International from $3.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

About Fusion Telecommunications International

Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, cloud connectivity, cloud infrastructure, cloud computing, and managed cloud-based solutions to small, medium, and large businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Business Services and Carrier Services.

