AAR Corp. (AIR) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) – SunTrust Banks cut their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of AAR in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th, Zacks Investment Research reports. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.90. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for AAR’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. AAR had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $456.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AIR has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded AAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of AIR opened at $43.23 on Thursday. AAR has a twelve month low of $32.57 and a twelve month high of $45.60. The stock has a market cap of $1,530.52, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AAR by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,329,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,416,000 after buying an additional 217,049 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,164,000. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AAR by 6.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 702,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,549,000 after buying an additional 40,308 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its stake in AAR by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 459,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,036,000 after buying an additional 232,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in AAR by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 382,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after buying an additional 12,186 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David P. Storch sold 126,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $5,260,978.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,547,807.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $220,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,512.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,679 shares of company stock valued at $7,895,229 in the last three months. 9.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AAR

AAR CORP. (AAR) is a provider of services and products to the commercial aviation and government and defense markets. The Company operates in two segments: Aviation Services, which consists of supply chain and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) activities, and Expeditionary Services, which includes airlift and mobility activities.

