FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) Issued By Gabelli

Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) – Investment analysts at Gabelli lowered their FY2018 earnings estimates for Actuant in a research note issued on Thursday, March 22nd, according to Zacks Investment Research. Gabelli analyst J. Bergner now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. Gabelli also issued estimates for Actuant’s FY2019 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Actuant had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Actuant’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Actuant from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Actuant in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Actuant from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Actuant from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Actuant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Actuant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Actuant stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15. Actuant has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $1,416.18, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Actuant by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Actuant in the third quarter worth $162,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Actuant in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Actuant in the third quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Actuant in the third quarter worth $270,000.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures and distributes a range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy and Engineered Solutions. The Company’s Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure and production automation markets.

