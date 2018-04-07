G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.98-2.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.08 billion.

GIII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.82.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $39.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96. The firm has a market cap of $1,907.84, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.21.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/g-iii-apparel-group-giii-issues-fy19-earnings-guidance-updated-updated.html.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets men's and women's apparel. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. The company's products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.