G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.20

Press coverage about G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. G1 Therapeutics earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 45.7555308888286 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GTHX. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase boosted their price objective on G1 Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Shares of GTHX opened at $35.37 on Friday. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $42.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1,206.55 and a P/E ratio of -9.91.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.02). research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, VP Jennifer K. Moses sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $28,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 3,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $75,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,578 shares of company stock valued at $371,642.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in preclinical development.

