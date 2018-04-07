Gal�pagos NV (GLPG) Receives $115.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Gal�pagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.17.

GLPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Gal�pagos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Gal�pagos in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gal�pagos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gal�pagos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

GLPG stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.88. 125,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,446. The firm has a market cap of $4,925.22, a PE ratio of -35.94 and a beta of 1.95. Gal�pagos has a one year low of $72.90 and a one year high of $121.09.

Gal�pagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $58.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 million. Gal�pagos had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a negative net margin of 74.70%. sell-side analysts expect that Gal�pagos will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Gal�pagos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Gal�pagos by 7,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gal�pagos by 156.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Gal�pagos during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gal�pagos during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gal�pagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial.

