Galliford Try (GFRD) Given New GBX 1,116 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) had its price objective lowered by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,240 ($17.41) to GBX 1,116 ($15.67) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GFRD has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($22.74) price objective on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Friday, January 5th. Numis Securities reduced their price objective on Galliford Try from GBX 1,485 ($20.85) to GBX 950 ($13.34) and set an add rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($20.35) price objective on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Galliford Try from GBX 1,290 ($18.11) to GBX 1,184 ($16.62) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,318.25 ($18.50).

Shares of LON GFRD opened at GBX 888.50 ($12.47) on Tuesday. Galliford Try has a 1-year low of GBX 772.50 ($10.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,592 ($22.35).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 28 ($0.39) per share. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th.

Galliford Try Company Profile

Galliford Try PLC is a United Kingdom-based house building, regeneration and construction company. The Company operates through the segments, including Linden Homes, Partnerships and Regeneration, Construction, public private partnerships (PPP) and Central Costs. Its Linden Homes segment develops private homes for sale across England.

