Galp Energia Sgps (GLPEY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galp Energia Sgps (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Shares of Galp Energia Sgps stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,719. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Galp Energia Sgps has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $10.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,868.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.55.

Galp Energia Sgps Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. Its Exploration & Production segment explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 53 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 673 million barrels of oil equivalent. The companys Refining & Marketing of Oil Products segment engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,436 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

