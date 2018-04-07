Game Market Capitalization Achieves $43.65 Million (GTC)

Game (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last week, Game has traded 42% lower against the dollar. Game has a market cap of $43.65 million and $14.92 million worth of Game was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Game token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001234 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, Bibox, OKEx and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007042 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002909 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00676316 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014430 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00178517 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00037874 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00052487 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Game

Game launched on October 26th, 2017. Game’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Game is medium.com/@Game.com. Game’s official website is game.com. Game’s official Twitter account is @gamecom666.

Buying and Selling Game

Game can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx, Cobinhood and Bibox. It is not currently possible to purchase Game directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Game must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Game using one of the exchanges listed above.

