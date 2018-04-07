Loop Capital Analysts Give GameStop (GME) a $26.00 Price Target

GameStop (NYSE:GME) has been given a $26.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Loop Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 93.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush set a $23.00 price objective on GameStop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $20.00 price objective on GameStop and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of GameStop in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

NYSE:GME opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. GameStop has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1,351.40, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.33.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.06. GameStop had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that GameStop will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 4.1% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 87,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the period.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/gamestop-gme-given-a-26-00-price-target-by-loop-capital-analysts-updated-updated.html.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. is an omnichannel video game retailer. The Company sells video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, video game accessories, as well as mobile and consumer electronics products and other merchandise through its GameStop, EB Games and Micromania stores. It operates its business in five segments, which consists of four Video Game Brands segments: United States, Canada, Australia and Europe, and Technology Brands segment.

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.