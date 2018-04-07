Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 21st.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7,113.13, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.80. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $240.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.27 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Carlino purchased 40,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,388,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,255,006.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Clifford purchased 54,606 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,801,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 320,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,582,242. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

