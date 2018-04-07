Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Price Target Raised to GBX 850 at Investec

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) had its price target upped by Investec from GBX 750 ($10.53) to GBX 850 ($11.93) in a research note released on Thursday, March 22nd. Investec currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 733 ($10.29) target price on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 810 ($11.37) price target on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 750 ($10.53) price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gamma Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 766.60 ($10.76).

Shares of GAMA stock opened at GBX 688 ($9.66) on Thursday. Gamma Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 463 ($6.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 770 ($10.81).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This is an increase from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $2.80. This represents a yield of 0.78%.

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc (Gamma) is a provider of cloud communication services. The Company has two main operating segments: Indirect and Direct. The Indirect division sells Gamma’s traditional and growth products to channel partners. The Direct sells Gamma’s traditional and growth products to end users in the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME), Enterprise and public sectors together with an associated service wrap.

