Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have a GBX 850 ($11.93) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 733 ($10.29) price target on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 750 ($10.53) price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Gamma Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 766.60 ($10.76).

Shares of GAMA stock remained flat at $GBX 688 ($9.66) on Tuesday. 16,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,573. Gamma Communications has a one year low of GBX 463 ($6.50) and a one year high of GBX 770 ($10.81).

Gamma Communications plc (Gamma) is a provider of cloud communication services. The Company has two main operating segments: Indirect and Direct. The Indirect division sells Gamma’s traditional and growth products to channel partners. The Direct sells Gamma’s traditional and growth products to end users in the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME), Enterprise and public sectors together with an associated service wrap.

