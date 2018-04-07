GanjaCoin (CRYPTO:MRJA) Price Reaches $0.0492 on Major Exchanges

GanjaCoin (CURRENCY:MRJA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One GanjaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0492 or 0.00000701 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GanjaCoin has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. GanjaCoin has a total market cap of $694,666.00 and $7,284.00 worth of GanjaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Quebecoin (QBC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000178 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000231 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000416 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded 59.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TurboCoin (TURBO) traded up 235.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GanjaCoin Coin Profile

GanjaCoin (MRJA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. GanjaCoin’s total supply is 14,133,102 coins. GanjaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Ganja_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GanjaCoin is www.ganjacoinpro.com.

Buying and Selling GanjaCoin

GanjaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is not possible to purchase GanjaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GanjaCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GanjaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

