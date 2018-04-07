Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Holdings Raised by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Garde Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BHK Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,129,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,847,000. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,645,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,445,000. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,439,000.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $160.96 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $137.95 and a 52-week high of $172.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were paid a $0.2363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

