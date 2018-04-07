iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its position in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 380.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,966,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,090,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099,274 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,875,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 2,302.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,539,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,582 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,404,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 56.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,329,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LQD opened at $117.07 on Friday. iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd has a twelve month low of $115.52 and a twelve month high of $121.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were paid a $0.3369 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 2nd.

About iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

