Garrison Capital (GARS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GARS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garrison Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Garrison Capital in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, National Securities upgraded Garrison Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.17.

NASDAQ:GARS opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. Garrison Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $131.44, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Garrison Capital had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Garrison Capital will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.63%. Garrison Capital’s payout ratio is 104.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caxton Corp grew its position in shares of Garrison Capital by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,000,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Garrison Capital by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 17,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Garrison Capital by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 12,335 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Garrison Capital by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Garrison Capital by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/garrison-capital-gars-downgraded-by-valuengine.html.

Garrison Capital Company Profile

Garrison Capital Inc is a managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by making investments primarily in debt securities and loans of the United States-based middle-market companies, which it defines as those having annual earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation, or EBITDA, of certain amount.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Garrison Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrison Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.