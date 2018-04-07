Gas (GAS) Price Tops $14.92 on Exchanges

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last week, Gas has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One Gas token can now be bought for approximately $14.92 or 0.00213438 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Kucoin, Huobi and OKEx. Gas has a total market capitalization of $149.71 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002910 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00672651 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014371 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014316 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00177585 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036678 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00054444 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ total supply is 16,824,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,037,128 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Kucoin, Huobi, Poloniex, OKEx, Exrates and Coinnest. It is not currently possible to purchase Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.