Gastar Exploration (GST) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of Gastar Exploration (NYSEAMERICAN:GST) were up 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 694,531 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,177,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GST shares. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gastar Exploration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gastar Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Williams Capital set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Gastar Exploration and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Gastar Exploration from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS raised shares of Gastar Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.55.

Gastar Exploration (NYSEAMERICAN:GST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.65 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Gastar Exploration by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 402,823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 221,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gastar Exploration by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,720 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 88,528 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gastar Exploration by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,045,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 187,454 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gastar Exploration by 424.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 134,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gastar Exploration during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000.

About Gastar Exploration

Gastar Exploration Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development and production of oil, condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its principal activities include the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties on unconventional reserves, such as shale resource plays.

