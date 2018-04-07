GCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (GCN)

GCoin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. GCoin has a market cap of $5.88 million and $4,391.00 worth of GCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One GCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.58 or 0.01681940 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007660 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007783 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004488 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015483 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00001084 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00024237 BTC.

About GCoin

GCoin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2014. GCoin’s total supply is 150,341,510,000 coins. The official message board for GCoin is gcn-coin.proboards.com. GCoin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GCoin’s official website is gcn.zone.

GCoin Coin Trading

GCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase GCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.