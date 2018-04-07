Genaro Network Market Capitalization Achieves $88.58 Million (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. During the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Genaro Network has a market capitalization of $88.58 million and $4.29 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genaro Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00005297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, BigONE, HitBTC and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007046 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002905 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00677283 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014331 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00178380 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00036999 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00052722 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Genaro Network

Genaro Network was first traded on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 675,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,698,268 tokens. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network/en. Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/@GenaroNetwork.

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

Genaro Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BigONE, OKEx, Gate.io, Huobi, AEX and Bibox. It is not currently possible to purchase Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genaro Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

