Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Genco Shipping & Trading earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the shipping company an impact score of 45.2428727387298 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

GNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE:GNK traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $14.33. The company had a trading volume of 74,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,676. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $16.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.35, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $74.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.10 million. research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

