Fairfield Bush & CO. Lowers Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lessened its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $970,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 969,911 shares in the company, valued at $47,079,479.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,600 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $45.30 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.77 and a 1 year high of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2,848.29, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.55.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17. Generac had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.84 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.11.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc (Generac) is a designer and manufacturer of power generation equipment and other engine powered products. The Company serves the residential, light commercial, industrial, oil and gas, and construction markets. Its segments include Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the Generac business.

