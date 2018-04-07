General Dynamics (GD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) in a research note published on Friday. They currently have a $263.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of General Dynamics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $239.46.

GD traded down $5.48 on Friday, reaching $215.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,496,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,967. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $185.64 and a 12-month high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $65,687.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

In other General Dynamics news, insider S. Daniel Johnson sold 3,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.79, for a total value of $899,831.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,183,190.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Keane sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $389,574.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,357 shares of company stock worth $6,715,463 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,670,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,391,556,000 after acquiring an additional 60,034 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,302,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,090,164,000 after acquiring an additional 304,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,115,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $632,676,000 after acquiring an additional 57,738 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,557,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,962,000 after acquiring an additional 202,628 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $309,154,000 after acquiring an additional 106,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/general-dynamics-gd-receives-buy-rating-from-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation is a global aerospace and defense company. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; information technology (IT) services and C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) solutions, and shipbuilding and ship repair.

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.