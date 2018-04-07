Leavell Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in General Electric (GE)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,214 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,238,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,212,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,315,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,972,691,000 after buying an additional 19,422,516 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,322,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,817,125,000 after buying an additional 11,194,678 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 18.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 91,205,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,463,459,000 after buying an additional 14,316,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 43.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 78,024,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,107,438,000 after buying an additional 23,764,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, insider Alexander Dimitrief bought 2,689 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $43,454.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 81,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $30.54. The company has a market capitalization of $115,304.61, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.87.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.93 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Vetr cut General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.08 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.09.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

