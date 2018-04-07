General Electric’s (GE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GE. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Electric from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Vetr downgraded shares of General Electric from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $21.08 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.09.

NYSE GE opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $116,607.00, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.93 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

In related news, insider Alexander Dimitrief purchased 2,689 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $43,454.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Beach Investment Management LLC. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,487,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $932,000. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 266,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 25,020 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 37,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

