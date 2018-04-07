Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 2,800 Shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in General Mills by 20.7% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 309,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after purchasing an additional 53,049 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in General Mills by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 80,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 5.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in General Mills by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 69,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in General Mills by 18.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 903,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,769,000 after purchasing an additional 140,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 8,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $517,492.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,686.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $61.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Jaffray upgraded General Mills from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $45.47 on Friday. General Mills has a 52-week low of $43.84 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25,817.52, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods in the United States. The company operates in four segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; and Asia & Latin America. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, shelf stable and frozen vegetables, and ice cream and frozen desserts, as well as grain, fruit and savory snacks; and various organic products, including nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, and ready-to-eat cereal.

