Generation Next Franchise Brands (VEND) & Advanced Disposal (ADSW) Head-To-Head Analysis

Generation Next Franchise Brands (OTCMKTS: VEND) and Advanced Disposal (NYSE:ADSW) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Generation Next Franchise Brands has a beta of -8.15, suggesting that its share price is 915% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Disposal has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Next Franchise Brands and Advanced Disposal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Next Franchise Brands -861.36% N/A -72.26% Advanced Disposal 2.54% 5.03% 1.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Generation Next Franchise Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.6% of Generation Next Franchise Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Advanced Disposal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Generation Next Franchise Brands and Advanced Disposal’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Next Franchise Brands $4.27 million 24.69 -$11.26 million N/A N/A Advanced Disposal $1.51 billion 1.31 $38.30 million $0.47 47.51

Advanced Disposal has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Next Franchise Brands.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Generation Next Franchise Brands and Advanced Disposal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Next Franchise Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00 Advanced Disposal 0 1 5 0 2.83

Advanced Disposal has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.67%. Given Advanced Disposal’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Advanced Disposal is more favorable than Generation Next Franchise Brands.

Summary

Advanced Disposal beats Generation Next Franchise Brands on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Generation Next Franchise Brands Company Profile

Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc. formerly Fresh Healthy Vending International, Inc., is a franchise development company and operator of Company-owned vending machines, micro markets and frozen yogurt robots. The Company provides a portfolio of fresh, organic and all-natural snacks and drinks. The micro market provides fresh full meal options, such as salads, sandwiches and wraps. The micro market is designed for implementation in corporate environments, hotel lobbies, auto dealerships and other retail environments. The Company is focused on setting up national distribution partners to carry the consumable products required for the frozen yogurt robots. It outsources non-core functions to third-party vendors. Its services include machine manufacturing, transport, location set-up, maintenance, inventory, food management and ordering, payment processing and cash management. As of June 30, 2016, the Company and its franchisees operated over 3,000 vending machines and micro markets.

Advanced Disposal Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites. In addition, it offers landfill disposal services; and manages or operates recycling facilities that collect, process, and sell old corrugated cardboard, old newspaper, mixed paper, aluminum, glass, and other materials, as well as provides customer services. Further, the company engages in trucking activities; and landfill gas-to-energy operations at municipal solid waste landfills, as well as manages third-party owned landfills. It serves approximately 2.8 million residential customers; 200,000 commercial and industrial customers; and 800 municipalities in the Southeast, Midwest, and Eastern regions of the United States, as well as the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. The company was formerly known as ADS Waste Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. in January 2016. Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra, Florida.

