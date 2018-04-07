CoreSite (NYSE:COR) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoreSite (NYSE:COR) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of CoreSite worth $30,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite during the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite in the 4th quarter valued at about $687,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreSite in the 4th quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreSite in the 4th quarter valued at about $989,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $113,792.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,497,043.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steven James Smith sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $50,390.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,464.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 198,000 shares of company stock worth $64,780 and have sold 39,510 shares worth $3,822,268. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of CoreSite from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. UBS upgraded shares of CoreSite from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CoreSite from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CoreSite in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of CoreSite from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.19 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.77.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $102.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $3,526.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.39. CoreSite has a 1 year low of $89.76 and a 1 year high of $120.85.

CoreSite (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $125.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.71 million. CoreSite had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that CoreSite will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. CoreSite’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.73%.

CoreSite Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (CoreSite) is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company, through its controlling interest in CoreSite, L.P., is engaged in the business of ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of data centers across a range of markets in the United States, including the Northern Virginia, New York and San Francisco Bay areas, Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston, Miami and Denver.

