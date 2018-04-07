Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,745 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of Dolby Laboratories worth $32,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1,160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,091 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 375,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,594,000 after buying an additional 77,766 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 67,836 shares in the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $63.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6,563.42, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.74. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.29.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.75 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. B. Riley cut shares of Dolby Laboratories to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase increased their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Yeaman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $6,233,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Gotcher sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $325,073.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 498,820 shares of company stock worth $31,288,698. Corporate insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast and entertainment industries. Its products for cinema include Digital Cinema Servers and Cinema Audio Products, and broadcast and other include Dolby Conference Phone and Other Products. It offers services to support theatrical and television production for cinema exhibition, broadcast and home entertainment, including equipment training and maintenance, mixing room alignment and equalization, as well as audio, color and light image calibration.

