RLI Corp. (RLI) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.74% of RLI worth $19,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in RLI by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in RLI by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in RLI by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. raised its position in RLI by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 13,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in RLI by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Aaron Paul Diefenthaler sold 900 shares of RLI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $58,293.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 5,000 shares of RLI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $326,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,913 shares of company stock valued at $447,413. Insiders own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

RLI opened at $62.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2,806.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.23. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $50.34 and a 12-month high of $65.68.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $202.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.85 million. RLI had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 8.21%. analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/geode-capital-management-llc-has-19-69-million-holdings-in-rli-corp-rli-updated.html.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. is a specialty insurance company. The Company underwrites selected property and casualty insurance through subsidiaries, as well as offers insurance coverages in both the specialty admitted, and excess and surplus markets. It operates through Casualty, Property and Surety segments. Its Casualty segment consists of commercial and personal umbrella, general liability, commercial transportation, professional services, small commercial, executive products, medical professional liability and other casualty businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.