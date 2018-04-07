Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 588,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Avista worth $30,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avista by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,800,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $607,622,000 after buying an additional 272,743 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the third quarter worth $142,309,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Avista by 136.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,605,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,891,000 after buying an additional 928,010 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Avista by 157.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 613,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,751,000 after buying an additional 374,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter worth $28,236,000. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $51.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avista Corp has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $52.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,382.48, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.30.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Avista had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $397.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Avista’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Avista Corp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.3725 dividend. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 76.41%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Williams Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation is an electric and natural gas utility company. The Company operates through two segments: Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P). The Company’s regional services include government and higher education, medical services, retail trade and finance. The Company’s businesses also include sheet metal fabrication, venture fund investments, real estate investments, a company that explores markets that could be served with liquefied natural gas (LNG), as well as certain other investments of Avista Capital, which is a subsidiary of the Company.

