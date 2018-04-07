Geode Capital Management LLC Has $32.58 Million Holdings in Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 877,205 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.88% of Cree worth $32,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cree during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Cree during the fourth quarter valued at about $534,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Cree during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,433,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cree during the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Cree by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,882,955 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $69,933,000 after acquiring an additional 866,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CREE stock opened at $40.42 on Friday. Cree Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,971.55, a PE ratio of 212.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The LED producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Cree had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $367.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Cree Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

CREE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 price target on Cree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Northland Securities reissued an “under perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Cree in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $28.00 price target on Cree and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. Its Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and bulbs for use in settings, such as office and retail space, restaurants and hospitality, schools and universities, manufacturing, healthcare, airports, municipal, residential, street lighting and parking structures, and other applications.

