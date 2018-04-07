Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shares Sold by RDL Financial Inc.

RDL Financial Inc. cut its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises about 3.6% of RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 479,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,836,000 after buying an additional 100,741 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 472,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,445,000 after buying an additional 75,364 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 161.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 384,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,119,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $73.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $97,554.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.19. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 50.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Citigroup raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.80 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Vetr downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.35 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.61.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Chairman John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $4,178,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,046,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,587,766.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $2,370,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,934 shares of company stock worth $33,847,101 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shares Sold by RDL Financial Inc.” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/gilead-sciences-gild-shares-sold-by-rdl-financial-inc.html.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.