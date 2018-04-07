Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Position Reduced by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 487,255 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $18,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,391,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,906,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,425,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,031 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 51.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 151,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 51,430 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1,807.5% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 111,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 106,098 shares during the period. Finally, BT Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $22,070,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Vetr cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Maxim Group set a $94.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.02 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.61.

In other news, CFO Robin L. Washington sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $401,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,282.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $3,657,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,376,112.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,934 shares of company stock worth $33,847,101 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $73.41 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54. The firm has a market cap of $98,310.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.29% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

