Gimli (GIM) Reaches Market Cap of $2.42 Million

Gimli (CURRENCY:GIM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Gimli token can now be purchased for about $0.0303 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular exchanges. Gimli has a total market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Gimli was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gimli has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gimli

Gimli launched on September 17th, 2017. Gimli’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. The official website for Gimli is gimli.io. The Reddit community for Gimli is /r/gimli_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gimli’s official Twitter account is @thegimliproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gimli Token Trading

Gimli can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to purchase Gimli directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gimli must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gimli using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

