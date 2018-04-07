GKN (LON:GKN) Plans Dividend of GBX 6.20

GKN (LON:GKN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.09) per share on Monday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This is a boost from GKN’s previous dividend of $3.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:GKN traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 422.70 ($5.93). The stock had a trading volume of 16,354,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,910,000. GKN has a 1-year low of GBX 2.95 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 449.46 ($6.31).

In other news, insider Phil Swash sold 27,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 433 ($6.08), for a total transaction of £117,559.50 ($165,018.95).

A number of equities analysts have commented on GKN shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of GKN from GBX 365 ($5.12) to GBX 455 ($6.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on GKN from GBX 300 ($4.21) to GBX 425 ($5.97) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on GKN from GBX 370 ($5.19) to GBX 450 ($6.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.97) target price on shares of GKN in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($6.18) price target on shares of GKN in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 436.69 ($6.13).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/gkn-gkn-to-issue-dividend-of-gbx-6-20-on-may-14th-updated.html.

About GKN

GKN plc engages in engineering business worldwide. The company's Aerospace division manufactures airframe structures, including wing/empennage and flight control surface assemblies, fuselage structures, and landing gears; engine structures, such as fixed and rotating propulsion products, fan cases, exhaust systems, nacelles, and other components; electrical wiring interconnection systems; cockpit and cabin windows; and ice protection, fuel systems, and floatation devices.

Receive News & Ratings for GKN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GKN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.