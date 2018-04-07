Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) vs. HFF (HF) Head to Head Comparison

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ: GOOD) and HFF (NYSE:HF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gladstone Commercial and HFF, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Commercial 0 3 2 0 2.40 HFF 1 3 0 0 1.75

Gladstone Commercial currently has a consensus target price of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 23.10%. HFF has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.64%. Given Gladstone Commercial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gladstone Commercial is more favorable than HFF.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Commercial and HFF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial 6.26% 2.36% 0.68% HFF 15.58% 41.13% 8.87%

Volatility and Risk

Gladstone Commercial has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HFF has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.7% of Gladstone Commercial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of HFF shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Gladstone Commercial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of HFF shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gladstone Commercial and HFF’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial $94.80 million 5.20 $5.93 million $1.52 11.40 HFF $609.48 million 2.95 $94.96 million $2.47 18.79

HFF has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Commercial. Gladstone Commercial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HFF, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Gladstone Commercial pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. HFF does not pay a dividend. Gladstone Commercial pays out 98.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

HFF beats Gladstone Commercial on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on acquiring, owning and managing primarily office and industrial properties. The Company also makes long-term industrial and commercial mortgage loans. As of February 15, 2017, the Company owned 95 properties totaling 10.9 million square feet in 24 states. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s properties were located in various states of the United States, such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, South Carolina, Michigan, Minnesota, Colorado and New Jersey. The Company’s properties have tenants from various industries, such as telecommunications; healthcare; automobile; electronics; information technology; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; personal and non-durable consumer products; machinery; banking; childcare; buildings and real estate; beverage, food and tobacco; printing and publishing; education; home and office furnishings, and oil and gas.

HFF Company Profile

HFF, Inc. is a holding company. The Company holds the partnership interests in Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, L.P. and HFF Securities L.P. (together, the Operating Partnerships), held through the subsidiary HFF Partnership Holdings, LLC, and all of the outstanding shares of Holliday GP Corp. (Holliday GP). The Company operates through the commercial real estate financial intermediary segment. It offers debt placement, investment sales, distressed debt and real estate owned advisory services, equity placement, investment banking and advisory services, loan sales and commercial loan servicing. Its fully-integrated national capital markets platform, coupled with its knowledge of the commercial real estate markets provides an range of capital markets services, including Debt placement; Investment sales; Distressed debt and real estate owned advisory services; Equity placement; Investment banking and advisory services; Loan sales; and Commercial loan servicing.

