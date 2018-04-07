GlassCoin Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (CRYPTO:GLS)

GlassCoin (CURRENCY:GLS) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One GlassCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GlassCoin has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. GlassCoin has a total market cap of $313,024.00 and $1,345.00 worth of GlassCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Jiyo (JIYO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001952 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003589 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00001006 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded up 70.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cannation (CNNC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000410 BTC.

About GlassCoin

GlassCoin (GLS) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2017. GlassCoin’s total supply is 5,481,548 coins and its circulating supply is 2,849,814 coins. The official website for GlassCoin is glasscoin.io. GlassCoin’s official Twitter account is @GlasscoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GlassCoin Coin Trading

GlassCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase GlassCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlassCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlassCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for GlassCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlassCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.