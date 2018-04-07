GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,450 at Credit Suisse Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,300 ($18.25) to GBX 1,450 ($20.35) in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GSK. Bank of America set a GBX 1,450 ($20.35) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,330 ($18.67) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($19.65) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS set a GBX 1,550 ($21.76) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,760 ($24.71) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,548.64 ($21.74).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,422.60 ($19.97) on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,235.20 ($17.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,724.50 ($24.21).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a GBX 23 ($0.32) dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Sir Roy Anderson bought 562 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,278 ($17.94) per share, with a total value of £7,182.36 ($10,081.92). Also, insider Victoria Whyte sold 5,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,295 ($18.18), for a total transaction of £67,327.05 ($94,507.37). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 591 shares of company stock worth $756,678 and sold 23,765 shares worth $31,152,709.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc is a global healthcare company. The Company operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Company focuses on its research across six areas: Respiratory diseases, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)/infectious diseases, Vaccines, Immuno-inflammation, Oncology and Rare diseases.

