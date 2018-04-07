Glencore (GLEN) Lifted to “Top pick” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) to a top pick rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has GBX 460 ($6.46) target price on the natural resources company’s stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 470 ($6.60).

GLEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 570 ($8.00) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs increased their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 460 ($6.46) to GBX 520 ($7.30) and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.32) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.61) to GBX 450 ($6.32) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.33) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Glencore presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 421.95 ($5.92).

Shares of Glencore stock opened at GBX 351.15 ($4.93) on Wednesday. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 270 ($3.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 416.91 ($5.85).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

