Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 4,400 Shares of Valero Energy Partners (VLP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP) by 4,400.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Valero Energy Partners were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLP. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $712,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Valero Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy Partners by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 174,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy Partners by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,595,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,501,000 after buying an additional 53,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EnTrustPermal Partners Offshore LP acquired a new position in Valero Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

VLP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Valero Energy Partners from $46.50 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Mizuho dropped coverage on Valero Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Valero Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. TheStreet cut Valero Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Valero Energy Partners to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NYSE:VLP opened at $36.48 on Friday. Valero Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The stock has a market cap of $2,588.82, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.24 million. Valero Energy Partners had a return on equity of 144.86% and a net margin of 52.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Partners will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

