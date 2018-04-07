Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) Holdings Decreased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,132 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.11% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 22,208 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 770,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 252,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Blueknight Energy Partners news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 3,073,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $15,892,326.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blueknight Energy Partners stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $7.35.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $44.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.99 million. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. equities research analysts forecast that Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blueknight Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut Blueknight Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/glenmede-trust-co-na-has-217000-holdings-in-blueknight-energy-partners-l-p-bkep-updated.html.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. is a master limited partnership company. The Company manages its operations through four segments: asphalt terminaling services, crude oil terminaling and storage services, crude oil pipeline services, and crude oil trucking and producer field services. Asphalt terminaling services segment operations generally consist of fee based activities associated with providing storage, terminaling and throughput services for asphalt product and residual fuel oil.

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.