Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 4,361 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth about $819,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at about $888,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPAR opened at $48.30 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $49.30. The stock has a market cap of $1,508.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $149.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.98 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

In related news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $220,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $361,446.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,595 shares of company stock worth $1,116,898 over the last three months. 45.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BWS Financial set a $56.00 price objective on Inter Parfums and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Inter Parfums from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/glenmede-trust-co-na-has-276000-stake-in-inter-parfums-inc-ipar-updated.html.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc operates in the fragrance business. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes an array of fragrance and fragrance related products. It operates through two segments: European based operations and United States based operations. The European Operations segment produces and distributes its fragrance products under license agreements with brand owners.

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.