Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 2,468 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (DORM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $806,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,349,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 72,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 326.9% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products stock opened at $67.39 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.93 and a 12-month high of $88.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,286.13, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $227.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, CL King raised Dorman Products from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,100 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $80,047.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,521.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

