Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,423 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.10% of Ingredion worth $9,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,638,000 after acquiring an additional 56,079 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Stefansic sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total value of $1,166,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Martin Sonntag sold 16,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $2,241,436.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,223.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,424,781. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INGR. ValuEngine cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 target price on Ingredion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $126.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9,350.17, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.75. Ingredion Inc has a 1-year low of $113.42 and a 1-year high of $146.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.01). Ingredion had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

