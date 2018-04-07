SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:MDY) Position Boosted by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF were worth $7,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 32,533.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,139,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,073 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,885,000 after purchasing an additional 120,448 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,520,000 after purchasing an additional 112,817 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,803,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $23,867,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF stock opened at $337.03 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $305.45 and a 52 week high of $363.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.8614 per share. This represents a $3.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/glenmede-trust-co-na-purchases-976-shares-of-spdr-sp-midcap-400-etf-mdy-updated-updated.html.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.