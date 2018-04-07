Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $333,000 Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,356.7% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul T. Cappuccio acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $290.88 per share, for a total transaction of $145,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,814.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 420,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $318.14 per share, with a total value of $133,721,241.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 423,822 shares of company stock valued at $134,819,781. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Nomura increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.78.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $9.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $318.07. 633,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,153.03, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $247.51 and a 1 year high of $499.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,363 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants; and 8 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

