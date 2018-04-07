Global Medical REIT (GMRE) Earns News Impact Score of 0.08

News coverage about Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Global Medical REIT earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.2574767420261 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $6.97. 102,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,479. Global Medical REIT has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $151.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.46.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.15). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $9.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.48%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

GMRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.70.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey Busch bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $42,780.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Inc is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators with market share. The Company’s strategy is to produce increasing, reliable rental revenue by expanding its portfolio, and leasing its healthcare facilities to market operators under long-term triple-net leases.

