Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2,412.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Piper Jaffray raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

NYSE:GPN opened at $108.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17,579.52, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $76.47 and a 1-year high of $118.94.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.00%.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.62, for a total transaction of $62,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $697,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,620.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,237 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc is a provider of payment technology services. The Company provides payment and digital commerce solutions. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s segments primarily provide payment solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments and check-related services.

